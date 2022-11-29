Chatfield duo to stand trial for stealing over $90,000 from dementia patient

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two people are set to stand trial for stealing money from someone with dementia.
Bruce Lynn Amundson, 68 of Chatfield, and Deborah Lane Amundson, 66 of Chatfield, were charged in May with six counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says a report from the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center claims $98,191.15 was transferred out of the account of an adult female with Lewy body dementia and into the account of Bruce and Deborah Amundson.
Court documents state the money was illegally transferred between January 2018 and December 2020 when Bruce Amundson possessed the victim’s power of attorney.
Investigators say that because of the illegal transfers, the victim’s bills at a Rochester care facility went unpaid and she owes $28,578.
Bruce and Deborah Amundson are scheduled to stand trial beginning May 22, 2023.