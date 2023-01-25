Chatfield duo to be sentenced for stealing more than $90,000 from dementia patient

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Chatfield duo will be sentenced for stealing money from someone with dementia.
The sentencing of Bruce Lynn Amundson, 68, and Deborah Lane Amundson, 66, is set for March 16 in Olmsted County District Court. They were charged in May 2022 with six counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
According to court documents, the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center told the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office that $98,191.15 had been transferred out of the account of an adult female with Lewy body dementia and into the account of Bruce and Deborah Amundson. Investigators say the money was illegally transferred between January 2018 and December 2020 when Bruce Amundson possessed the victim’s power of attorney.
Law enforcement says the loss of money meant the victim’s bills at a Rochester care facility went unpaid and she owes $28,578.
Bruce and Deborah Amundson had been scheduled to stand trial on May 22 but that was canceled after a plea hearing on Wednesday.