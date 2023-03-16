Chatfield duo sentenced for stealing $100,000 from dementia patient

Weather Alert

...Gusty winds and Patchy Slick Travel This Evening... Strong northwest winds will gust to 35 to 45 mph this evening. Areas of light snow will diminish from the west, with any accumulations minor, but as temperatures fall through the evening, slick patches are possible from the snow or refreezing of wet roads. Due to the combination of strong winds and potential for slick roads, slow down and use extra caution if driving this evening.