Chatfield duo sentenced for stealing $100,000 from dementia patient

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man and woman who stole almost $100,000 from a dementia patient were sentenced Thursday.

Bruce Lynn Amundson, 68 of Chatfield, and Deborah Lane Amundson, 67 of Chatfield, pleaded guilty in January to one count of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.  In May 2022, the two were charged with six counts of financial exploitation.  The other five charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

The Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center told the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office that $98,191.15 had been transferred out of the account of an adult female with Lewy body dementia and into the account of Bruce and Deborah Amundson.  Investigators say Bruce Amundson had the victim’s power of attorney when the money was illegally transferred between January 2018 and December 2020.

Court documents state the loss of money meant the victim’s bills at a Rochester care facility went unpaid and she owed $28,578.

Bruce and Deborah Amundson have now been sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation and ordered to pay restitution.  They received a stay of adjudication, which means these convictions will be removed from their records if they successfully complete their sentences.