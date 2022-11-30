Chatfield community members make huge donations to fire survivors

CHATFIELD, Minn. - Two organizations are reaching out to the community for donations after a massive apartment fire broke out on Sunday morning.
The devastating fire left eight families homeless, and without most of their belongings.
Now, the Chatfield Lutheran Church and F&M Community Bank are seeing a huge response from those that want to offer their support through clothing, food, and financial donations.
"It's not just the basics that people are bringing," shared Pastor Nissa Peterson at the Chatfield Lutheran Church.
"When you lose everything there are some of those day-to-day things that you don't think about that really make a difference for you," Peterson shared.
The church is stocked with plenty of clothes already, but there is a high demand for other essential items like food, household goods, and financial donations.
If you wish to help the cause, reach out to the Chatfield Lutheran Church or stop by F&M Community Bank in Chatfield to offer a monetary donation.