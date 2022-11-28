 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow and A Glazing of Ice Expected Tuesday...

.A winter storm will bring a mixture of snow and light freezing
precipitation accompanied by stronger northwest winds during the
morning and into the evening Tuesday. Blowing snow and hazardous
travel is anticipated; especially over northern and northwest
Iowa. Elsewhere, light rain will change to a frozen mix farther
south resulting in some travel impacts by the evening commute.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Northern, Western, and Central Iowa

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cold and windy conditions will result in
blowing snow during the day northwest and north. Bitter wind
chills will arrive by the early Wednesday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Most vehicle crashes
occur in lighter amounts of snow and ice. Plan on extra time to
reach your destination safely Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Chatfield apartment complex fire under investigation

  • Updated
  • 0

CHATFIELD, Minn. - An apartment complex caught fire Sunday morning in Chatfield.

No fatalities or injuries were reported in the fire, but the building is destroyed.

Fortunately, all people inside were able to make it out in time and only two dogs were reported to have passed away, according to one tenant at the complex.

Several families are now homeless and have lost much of their belongings and possessions, and extensive damage has been done to the building rendering it beyond repair.

"My husband saw sparks at that time, but it was pieces of a roof that were on fire and falling off," shared Dody Perales, one of the survivors and victims of the devastating fire. "We knew that we needed to get out."

Any and all help available in getting these community members back on their feet is appreciated - and local residents have already made significant contributions through donations organized through churches and other fundraising.

"Thankfully our neighbor upstairs was the one that pounded on our door and got us out, because by the time we stepped out our door the entire top floor was engulfed in flames," Perales said.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined according to the Chatfield Fire Department, and the incident is still undergoing investigation.

