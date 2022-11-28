Chatfield apartment complex fire under investigation

CHATFIELD, Minn. - An apartment complex caught fire Sunday morning in Chatfield.
No fatalities or injuries were reported in the fire, but the building is destroyed.
Fortunately, all people inside were able to make it out in time and only two dogs were reported to have passed away, according to one tenant at the complex.
Several families are now homeless and have lost much of their belongings and possessions, and extensive damage has been done to the building rendering it beyond repair.
"My husband saw sparks at that time, but it was pieces of a roof that were on fire and falling off," shared Dody Perales, one of the survivors and victims of the devastating fire. "We knew that we needed to get out."
Any and all help available in getting these community members back on their feet is appreciated - and local residents have already made significant contributions through donations organized through churches and other fundraising.
"Thankfully our neighbor upstairs was the one that pounded on our door and got us out, because by the time we stepped out our door the entire top floor was engulfed in flames," Perales said.
The cause of the fire is currently undetermined according to the Chatfield Fire Department, and the incident is still undergoing investigation.