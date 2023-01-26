Chatfield Ambulance Service seeks to hire more EMTs amid staff shortage

CHATFIELD, Minn. - The City of Chatfield is looking to hire more emergency medical technicians as short staffing persists among first responder agencies.
The increased need comes about as the city has been experiencing a large uptick in emergency medical calls over the last two years.
As the city and surrounding area have grown in population, the higher call volume has made it difficult to respond to every event as best as possible given the large amount of strain put on its workforce of only 24 employees.
"We're a service that, 2 years ago we ran probably 360 calls a year, and in the last 2 years, we've seen that number go up to about 500 calls a year," said Rocky Burnett, director of the Chatfield Ambulance Service.
Starting in February, Chatfield EMS Training will begin offering entry-level courses to anyone interested in joining the workforce.
"The way this year's starting out, it's looking to be the same call volume as the last two years," said Rocky Burnett, director of the Chatfield Ambulance Service.
