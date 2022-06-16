Chateau Theatre hosts open house with plans to bring back entertainment

ROCHESTER, Minn.- After a long hiatus a downtown theater is slated to bring entertainment to The Med City again.
Threshold Arts, a local organization is reactivating the theatre. The organization was selected last fall to light up the theatre again. Today it had an open house displaying art work and giving the chance for community members to share what they want to see there. Prior to Covid-19, a traveling exhibit group was using the building. Nora Anderson the executive director of Threshold Arts is planning on bringing live performances back to the theatre.
"We're booking events, we're ready to begin activating the space as soon as folks are ready to start doing so," says Anderson. "We will have dance and music performances, all of that will likely start taking place late this fall so October, November and then as we move into the winter months
The Chateau Theatre will be having open houses each week during Thursdays Downtown.