Chateau Theater, Threshold Arts celebrate one year of partnership

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Threshold Arts celebrated its one-year anniversary as the operator of the historic Chateau Theater in Rochester Thursday.
Guests were able to watch classic movies for free as part of Downtown Thursdays with Pop's Art Theatre.
Balloon animal artists, face painting, and an open mic night were some of the other festivities at the theater.
Besides celebrating owning the theater, Threshold Arts is also highlighting the partnerships it made with organizations like Absolute Theater Company, the YMCA of Rochester, and Southeast Minnesota Poet's Society.
Naura Anderson, the director of threshold arts, says she's proud of the impact the theater continues to have on the community.
"Over the course of the past year, we have had over 22,000 people through the door," she said. "We've had over 205 days of activation in some capacity and worked with over 20 partners doing just that."
The 90-year-old theater still has some renovations in the works. The restrooms need to be redone and a new sound system will be installed.
Threshold Arts estimates by the fall, Chateau Theater will be ready to act as a full-fledged event venue for the city.
For more information on the theater and events it is hosting, visit its website.