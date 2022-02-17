Chateau Theater nearing reopening under new ownership, Threshold Arts

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Chateau Theatre is closer to its re-open, after Threshold Arts was approved by city council to begin working on a contract to take over as new operator last month.
The venue has been sitting empty since the fall of 2020, when the theater's previous operator suspended activity amid the pandemic.
Threshold Arts founding director, Naura Anderson says their mission is to connect the community through the arts.
“That's what's most important to us is finding ways to bring people and their ideas together and find ways to help showcase that in a way that more audiences can experience.”
In addition to serving as an event venue, Threshold plans to make the theater a community common space activated on a daily basis with educational experiences, art exhibitions, local retail, and other amenities including public meeting areas.
Anderson says she is looking forward to bringing people back into the space.
“I look at it as a space where we're really going to be able to tell Rochester's story. Talking to folks who have a wealth of knowledge about the history of the community and how we've gotten from where we started to where we are,” she says.
The city is in the process of working with Threshold Arts to finalize that contract in the next week and submit for city council approval by early March.