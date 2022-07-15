Charter House has annual sidewalk sale raising money for local non-profits

ROCHESTER, Minn.- a Rochester senior living center held an annual sale today to raise money for local charities.
Furniture, desks, household goods were all flying out of the former Rochester Salvation Army site on Friday. the Charter House has been seeing this annually for three decades when the sidewalk sale began.
It took a small hiatus during the pandemic but today it came back. It raises money for a number of local non-profits including Family Promise Rochester, Rochester Public Library Foundation, Ronald McDonald House, and Thrive Child Care. Volunteer Leslie Wallenfeldt says today's sales are important because it does more than support the non-profits, it supports the city as a whole.
Charter House Director of Resident Services Emma Latzke is glad the sidewalk sale was able to return.
"We're just so thankful to our staff and volunteers supporting us today. We have alot of manpower here and we look forward to next year and we're just so excited to be sponsoring these local non-profit," says Latzke.
Charter House is doing some smaller events throughout the year.
They include senior game nights and 5-k run/walk events.