Charter House has 33rd annual sidewalk sale

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Mayo Clinic’s Charter House held its 33rd annual sidewalk sale on Friday morning.
With last year's sale at the old K-Mart, the retirement community was happy to have the sale back at the house for the first time since the pandemic. Thirty-three years ago the sidewalk sale started as a way for the residents at the home to give back to the community.
From furniture to homemade items, the sidewalk sale offers enough for you to find what you’re looking for. Charter House staff volunteered to run the sale.
Charter House’s Leslie Wallenfeldt says, “We're all just throwing together today to make this happen. We have from our health departments here, PT's, and everybody here in Charter House either they're keeping the operations running on the inside so the rest of us can be out here or we're out here working the sale and it's a big team effort.”
With the event bringing in lots of people, they can’t wait to see more people at next year’s sidewalk sale.