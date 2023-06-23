Charlie the robot starting to serve up meals to Charter House residents

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic's Charter House is utilizing food service robots to bring meals out to senior residents.
Charlie the robot wheels around carrying meals in and out the kitchen on his tray, while also cleaning up tables after residents eat. He knows how to maneuver around the dining room and kitchen by a map of the dining room being programed into Charlie.
"I think first of all cute guy and he's useful. Its not just a matter that he's decorative. He's actually useful and I think that's neat," said Charter House resident, Judy O'Fallon.
Sous chef, Kyriakos Karabatsos, believes the robot is increasing the kitchen's and waiting staff's efficiency.
"He has kept the servers focused on the tables and to focus on the residents. We've been able to keep myself in the kitchen more. He's very reliable," said Karabatsos.
While Charlie takes on the duties of serving up food to residents, the Charter House staff is given more time to build relationships with the seniors.
"Our residents can talk to us about their grandchildren, or what they're doing this weekend or what their favorite thing on the menu was this week. It gives a good chance to speak with them instead of going to the kitchen and grab their food," said Associate Director of Hospitality, Emma Books.