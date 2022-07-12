Charles City woman to stand trial for growing marijuana

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County woman accused of running a marijuana-growing operation is pleading not guilty.
Joanna Rae Byers, 33 of Charles City, is now set to stand trial starting September 14 for manufacture of marijuana, possession of marijuana, and failure to use a drug tax stamp.
Court documents state Byers tried to hide or dispose of 11 unprocessed marijuana plants on April 15 and was found in possession of 19.53 grams of marijuana on April 18. Both crimes allegedly happened in the 200 block of 1st Avenue in Charles City.