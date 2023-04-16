Charles City woman sentenced for two violent attacks

Weather Alert

...Band of Heavy, Wet Snow Expected into Monday Morning... .Heavy snow has developed in a band from west of the Mississippi River at Winona through La Crosse and toward Viroqua with 1/4 to 1/2 mile visibilities in snow. Through tonight, we'll see bands of heavy snow develop and weaken and re-develop over parts of western and central Wisconsin. Initially, the snow is accumulating on grassy area and cold surfaces, however, roads will become snowcovered and hazardous due to the continuation of the heavy snow overnight. Snow rates of 1 to 2 inches are expected to persist tonight in the heavy snow band. Due to the heavy and wet nature of the snow, the budding out of some trees, and gusty winds, power outages and tree damage could occur. We may lose a few inches of snow due to melting and compaction, however 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts are expected through Monday morning. Travel tonight and into Monday will be significant hampered and some roads may be impassable until plowed. In addition, strong winds of 35 to 45 mph will further reduce visibilities during the times of heavier snow and a mix of freezing rain is possible north of Highway 10 in central Wisconsin this evening before transitioning to all snow. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Visit 511mn.org for road conditions. &&