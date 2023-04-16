Charles City woman sentenced for two violent attacks

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Two violent incidents mean jail time and probation for a Floyd County woman.
Tanara Faith Harris, 26 of Charles City, has been sentenced to seven days in jail and three years of supervised probation. Harris must also pay a $430 fine and complete all recommended substance abuse treatments.
She pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury for punching someone in the face on February 9, 2022. Harris then pleaded guilty to willful injury causing bodily injury for deliberately crashing into another vehicle on February 11, 2022.
Law enforcement says when someone got out of the other car and tried to run away, Harris ran into the victim and that launched the victim onto the hood of Harris’ vehicle. According to court documents, Harris then got out, threw the victim to the ground, and kicked her in the face.