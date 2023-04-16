 Skip to main content
...Band of Heavy, Wet Snow Expected into Monday Morning...

.Heavy snow has developed in a band from west of the Mississippi
River at Winona through La Crosse and toward Viroqua with 1/4 to
1/2 mile visibilities in snow. Through tonight, we'll see bands of
heavy snow develop and weaken and re-develop over parts of
western and central Wisconsin. Initially, the snow is accumulating
on grassy area and cold surfaces, however, roads will become
snowcovered and hazardous due to the continuation of the heavy
snow overnight. Snow rates of 1 to 2 inches are expected to
persist tonight in the heavy snow band. Due to the heavy and wet
nature of the snow, the budding out of some trees, and gusty
winds, power outages and tree damage could occur.

We may lose a few inches of snow due to melting and compaction,
however 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts are expected
through Monday morning. Travel tonight and into Monday will be
significant hampered and some roads may be impassable until
plowed.

In addition, strong winds of 35 to 45 mph will further reduce
visibilities during the times of heavier snow and a mix of
freezing rain is possible north of Highway 10 in central
Wisconsin this evening before transitioning to all snow.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Visit 511mn.org for road conditions.

&&

Charles City woman sentenced for two violent attacks

  
Tanara Harris



CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Two violent incidents mean jail time and probation for a Floyd County woman.

Tanara Faith Harris, 26 of Charles City, has been sentenced to seven days in jail and three years of supervised probation.  Harris must also pay a $430 fine and complete all recommended substance abuse treatments.

She pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury for punching someone in the face on February 9, 2022.  Harris then pleaded guilty to willful injury causing bodily injury for deliberately crashing into another vehicle on February 11, 2022.

Law enforcement says when someone got out of the other car and tried to run away, Harris ran into the victim and that launched the victim onto the hood of Harris’ vehicle.  According to court documents, Harris then got out, threw the victim to the ground, and kicked her in the face.

