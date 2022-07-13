Charles City woman pleads not guilty to stealing from Mason City health care provider

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of stealing drugs and money from a Mason City health care provider is pleading not guilty.
Julie Jean Vance, 42 of Charles City, was arrested June 7 and charged with obtaining prescription drugs by deceit and second-degree theft.
Investigators say Vance made unauthorized personal transactions totaling over $1,500 on the business account of Lindstrom Family Practice. She allegedly utilized unauthorized checks, withdrawals, personal account payments, and business credit cards.
Vance is also charged with getting over 100 prescriptions by using fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation. Court documents state several of the prescriptions were for hydrocodone, a pain medication.
Her trial is now set to begin on August 23.