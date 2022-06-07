Charles City woman pleads guilty to two assaults

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A woman is pleading guilty to two violent incidents in Floyd County.
Tanara Faith Harris, 25 of Charles City, has pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury and willful injury causing bodily injury. Her next hearing is set for July 5.
Harris was accused of punching someone in the face on February 9 and then deliberately crashing into another vehicle on February 11. Court documents state when someone got out of the other car and tried to run away, Harris ran into the victim and that launched the victim onto the hood of Harris’ vehicle. Law enforcement says Harris then got out, threw the victim to the ground, and kicked her in the face.