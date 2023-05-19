Charles City woman pleads guilty to stealing from fast food restaurant

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A woman arrested for stealing from a Floyd County fast food restaurant is taking a plea deal.
Jacqueline Miller, 53 of Charles City, has agreed to plead guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree theft.
Law enforcement says Miller embezzled thousands of dollars while working at the Subway restaurant in Charles City. Court documents state Miller was the employee responsible for taking deposits to the bank and all of the restaurant's cash sales for October 2022 and part of November 2022 went missing.
Investigators say when store management confronted Miller about the missing money, she confessed to having it and promised to deposit it, but she never did. Court documents state $12,509.95 was stolen.
Miller pleaded guilty Friday. No sentencing date has been set.