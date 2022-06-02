Charles City woman facing charges over 11 marijuana plants

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A woman is charged with 12 felonies over the discovery of a marijuana-growing operation.
Joanna Rae Byers, 33 of Charles City, is accused of manufacture of a controlled substance, 11 counts of failure to use a drug tax stamp, and possession of marijuana.
Law enforcement says Byers tried to hide or dispose of 11 unprocessed marijuana plants on April 15 and was found in possession of 19.53 grams of marijuana on April 18. Both crimes allegedly happened in the 200 block of 1st Avenue in Charles City.