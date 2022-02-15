Charles City woman arrested for running into someone with her car

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County woman has been arrested for two separate assaults.
Tanara Faith Harris, 25 of Charles City, is charged with assault causing injury and willful injury. She’s been booked into the Floyd County Jail on $5,000 bond.
Investigators say Harris drove someone to the 900 block of Spriggs Street on February 9 and there was an argument in the car. Harris is accused of punching her passenger in the nose, causing it to bleed.
Law enforcement says Harris then followed someone by car to the intersection of 8th Avenue and F Street on February 11. Harris allegedly pulled up next to the victim’s car and when he victim opened the car door, Harris allegedly smashed into it. Court documents state Harris then backed up and when the victim got out of her car and tried to run away, Harris ran into the victim and that launched the victim onto the hood of Harris’ vehicle.
Law enforcement says Harris then got out, threw the victim to the ground, and kicked her in the face.
Court documents state the victim was treated for several injuries at Floyd County Medical Center.