Charles City woman arrested for embezzling over $10,000 from her employer

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a Floyd County fast food restaurant.
Jacqueline A. Miller, 53 of Charles City, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree theft.
Court documents state Miller was employed at the Subway in Charles City and was put in charge of taking the deposits to the bank on a regular basis. Investigators say all of the restaurant's cash sales for October 2022 and part of November 2022 went missing.
Store management says it confronted Miller about this and she allegedly said she had the money and was going to deposit it. Court documents state Miller never did.
Investigators say the total amount stolen was $12,509.95.