Charles City vandal is sentenced for summer 2021 damage

Jared Jennings

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A summer vandalism spree results in probation for a Floyd County man.

Jared Lance Jennings, 29 of Charles City, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal mischief.  Court documents state he damaged vehicles, stole security cameras, and damaged a camera in the 400 block of 1st Avenue in Charles City.  Investigators say these crimes happened on June 30, 2021 and caused over $1,500 in damage.

Jennings has been ordered to pay restitution to his victims and spend two years of supervised probation.

