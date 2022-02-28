Charles City vandal is sentenced for summer 2021 damage

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A summer vandalism spree results in probation for a Floyd County man.
Jared Lance Jennings, 29 of Charles City, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal mischief. Court documents state he damaged vehicles, stole security cameras, and damaged a camera in the 400 block of 1st Avenue in Charles City. Investigators say these crimes happened on June 30, 2021 and caused over $1,500 in damage.
Jennings has been ordered to pay restitution to his victims and spend two years of supervised probation.