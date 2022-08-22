Charles City school district gets state grant to create 'therapeutic classrooms'

DES MOINES, Iowa – Charles City is among 10 Iowa school districts sharing in over $2.3 million in grants to establish “therapeutic classrooms.”
The Therapeutic Classroom Incentive Grant was established through state legislation signed into law in 2020 and is part of a statewide effort to increase mental health support for children, youth, and families. Therapeutic supports include such things as social-emotional skill building, skills to cope with stress and trauma, mental health treatment, and crisis intervention and follow-up.
“We want our kids to be at their best when they’re in school and this grant supports school districts taking that next step to further support their students so they have every opportunity to be successful,” says Governor Reynolds. “This work is critically important and we must continue to work collaboratively with schools, community mental health providers, and our Area Education Agencies to support students and their whole health.”
This is the second round of funds. Six school districts were awarded grants during the first round of funds for the 2021-22 school year.
“All students need support and resources that meet their individual needs,” says Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo. “The therapeutic classroom grants help schools build upon their great work to promote the overall well-being of students. I commend this year’s awardees and their community partners for their plans to grow and strengthen a continuum of therapeutic supports so that every student has the support they need to succeed.”
The ten districts awarded a Therapeutic Classroom Incentive Grant for the 2022-23 school year include:
Ballard Community School District
Bettendorf Community School District
Charles City Community School District
Coon Rapids-Bayard Community School District
Council Bluffs Community School District
Decorah Community School District
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Community School District
Monticello Community School District
Williamsburg Community School District
Woodbine Community School District
Grants will be distributed this fall for district implementation during the 2022-2023 school year.