Charles City school district dealing with leaks in the high school roof

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – “Significant leaking” from the roof at Charles City High School is being blamed on a power washer.
Staff arrived to work Thursday morning to find significant leaking from the north hallway. Charles City Community School District says the refurbishment of the north end of the High School roof was recently approved by the school board and the first step in that was power washing clean the entire roof.
The school district says it appears the power washing that happened Wednesday night caused some seams to separate and small holes to develop in the roof and heavy rain overnight resulted in water flowing into the north hallway of the high school, towards the art room, outside of the science rooms, and in some other rooms on the north end of the building.
The school district says the roof in intact but some wet ceiling tiles will need to come down. School operations staff have gone up on the roof to fix some seams and small holes and the contractor is coming back to patch and temporarily fix the roof.
Charles City School Director of Operations Jerry Mitchell says students and staff have been kept safe in this situation and annual state tests were still completed Thursday.