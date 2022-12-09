Charles City school board to consider job cuts on Monday

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Cutting jobs will be on Monday’s agenda for the Charles City School Board.
Superintendent Dr. Anne Lundquist says she will present the Board with plans that include reductions in the operations department and central services office staff, the adjustment or reclassification of a few other positions, and eliminating two teacher/administration positions. Dr. Lundquist says there are three options for those final two job cuts:
Option 1: Reduce two music teachers.
Option 2: Reduce one music teacher and one English teacher at the High School.
Option 3: Reduce one music teacher and the assistant principal at the High School.
Dr. Lundquist says these changes are necessary to achieve the $750,000 in costs savings needed due to declining enrollment. She posted a comment to the Facebook page of the Charles City Community School District which stated “I wish these reductions were not necessary, but unfortunately, with our drop in enrollment, they are. It is my hope that as we continue our efforts to further improve our programs and facilities, we will attract additional students in the coming years. This would increase our overall budget, which is provided through state "per pupil" allowances, and further enhance our spending authority.”
The Charles City School Board will meet Monday at 6:15 pm in the High School Library. To view the agenda, click here.