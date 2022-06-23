Charles City preparing for RAGBRAI

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - It's arguably one of the biggest and more well-known bike rides of its kind in the world. 30 days from now, riders from across the country, and even the world, will descend on Iowa for RAGBRAI.
After getting some much needed rest after traveling a little over 100 miles on the 'Century Ride' portion of the route on July 27 in Mason City, riders will pedal 47.9 miles to Charles City for their next overnight stop. Entertainment, including the main stage, will be at Central Park, and camping will primarily be set up at Lions Field. However, there are still volunteers needed on July 28 to ensure the day goes smoothly.
Phoebe Pittman is the hospitality chair for the Charles City stop. This isn't her first RAGBRAI she's been a part of, as she was hospitality chair when the ride last came to town in 2017. She says it's always a memorable experience.
"I think it showcases the best of what Iowa has to offer. It's an excellent chance for communities of our size, and any size, to show that we can do big things, we can host big events, we can show people a good time, and show visitors from far and wide that Iowa is a great place."
She hopes that the community can make a memorable impression.
"What I want, and what I hope, is that they come away from a town our size, Charles City specifically, saying, 'wow, that little town has a lot going on.' Maybe they'll tell other people about it or come back and visit."
For more information, including signing up for volunteer positions, and to be a lodging host, click here.