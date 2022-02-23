Charles City police looking for man impersonating a utility worker

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Police are looking for someone who tried to enter a home by pretending to be a utility worker.
The Charles City Police Department says it received a report Wednesday morning about an incident in the 100 block of 15th Avenue. The report states a man claimed to be from the water department and asked to enter a home. The man was described as wearing a tool belt, a blue jacket, blue jeans, and being over 6 feet tall. He was not allowed to enter the home.
The Charles City Utility Department says whoever the man was, he is not one of their employees.
Charles City police say if a suspicious person comes to your door, call 228-3355 immediately.