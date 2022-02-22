Charles City Parks & Recreation discussing future of Lions' Field pool

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - The cold weather might have you thinking about sun-drenched summer days by the pool. One North Iowa community is evaluating their options for fun in the sun.
The Lions' Field pool in Charles City officially turned 30 in 2021. Over the past two years, Parks and Recreation director Tyler Mitchell says the department's board has looked at what to do with the pool, which has started to crack, leak and have mechanical issues.
"Its life expectancy was 25 years, so we're starting to get past that. Now, it's time to figure out what to do."
At a recent meeting, a Wisconsin-based developer recommended what the board should take into consideration when developing their feasibility study for the pool and developing an RFP/RFQ.
Since the pool's opening in 1991, Mitchell notes that the concept of a pool has changed over time, with more of a focus on other amenities.
"Pools now aren't just a pool. There has to be other stuff there for people to do, rock climbing wall, splash pad, slide, all that kind of stuff. We're going to have to shift gears a bit, have a swimming pool and amenities with it."
While there are no firm plans as of yet, Mitchell says they will include community input.
"The newer pools that are getting built now are made to last longer than they were in the '90s. We're to the point now where we can make it last longer, but just how much money do we want to put in towards that?"
A 'request for proposal' or 'request for qualification' won't likely be issued until about April or May.