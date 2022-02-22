Charles City Parks & Recreation discussing future of Lions' Field pool

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 to 30 below zero. * WHERE...Western, northwest, and north central Iowa. * WHEN...From midnight until 10 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes or less. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&