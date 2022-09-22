Charles City mother arrested for severe injuries to her infant son

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The mother of a severely injured Floyd County baby has now been arrested.
Madison Marion Geerts, 19 of Charles City, is charged with child endangerment resulting in injury. She was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Floyd County Jail on $10,000 bond.
Court documents state Geerts knew her four-month-old son suffered a severe head injury on September 6 but didn’t get any medical attention for the child until four days later. Investigators say the child had been vomiting and was neither eating nor sleeping during those four days.
Ezekiel Isaac Larson, identified in court documents as the baby’s father, was arrested on Monday and charged with child endangerment resulting in serious injury. Investigators say Larson was the sole caretaker for the infant when he was hurt.