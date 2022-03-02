Charles City meth dealer sentenced to probation

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County meth dealer enters two guilty pleas and gets probation.
Christopher Todd Tusler, 52 of Charles City, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Law enforcement says Tusler sold about 1.7 grams of meth to a confidential informant in November 2020 and then about three ounces of meth were found in his vehicle after a traffic stop on March 24, 2021.
Tusler received three to five years of supervised probation on both counts, with the sentences to be served at the same time.