Charles City meth dealer gets federal prison sentence

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Charles City man is sent to federal prison for drugs, guns, and bombs.
Cody Robert Winters, 34, pleaded guilty in June to one count of being an unlawful drug user in possession of firearms and one count of distribution of five grams or more of pure methamphetamine. Federal prosecutors say Winters distributed pure methamphetamine on several occasions from the spring of 2020 through the fall of 2020. During this time, Winters allegedly taught another individual how to manufacture explosive devices. A November 2020 search of Winters’ house resulted in the seizure of firearms and explosive materials.
He has been sentenced to five years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
The case was investigated by Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.