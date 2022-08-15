Charles City men to stand trial for theft of antique auto in Worth County

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Not guilty pleas are entered over the theft of an antique automobile.
Danny Michael Dickhoff, 52 of Charles City, and Jeremy Thomas Scott, 44 of Charles City, are now both set to stand trial in Worth County on September 28 for second-degree theft.
The two men are accused of stealing a 1947 International Panel Wagon on June 23. Investigators say Dickhoff and Scott were caught trying to free up the brakes on the Panel Wagon. According to court documents, there were visible marks on the road and the field edge where the vehicle had been dragged from a property in the 3400 block of Ulmus Avenue.