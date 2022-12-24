 Skip to main content
Charles City men sentenced for stealing antique vehicle in Worth County

  • 0
Danny Dickhoff Jeremy Scott

Danny Dickhoff (left) and Jeremy Scott

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Two men who stole an antique automobile in Worth County have now been sentenced.

Danny Michael Dickhoff, 52 of Charles City, and Jeremy Thomas Scott, 44 of Charles City, were accused of stealing a 1947 International Panel Wagon on June 23.  Law enforcement was called to the area of 340th Street and Ulmus Avenue about a possible stolen vehicle.

An officer arrived at the scene to find Dickhoff and Scott trying to free up the brakes on the Panel Wagon.  Court documents state there were visible marks on the road and the field edge where the vehicle had been dragged from a property in the 3400 block of Ulmus Avenue.

Dickhoff pleaded guilty to trespass and was fined $260.  Scott pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and was fined $850.