Charles City men charged with antique vehicle theft

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Two men have been arrested for stealing an antique automobile in Worth County.
Danny Michael Dickhoff, 52 of Charles City, and Jeremy Thomas Scott, 44 of Charles City, are both charged with second-degree theft. They’re accused of stealing a 1947 International Panel Wagon on Thursday.
Law enforcement says it was called to the area of 340th Street and Ulmus Avenue about a possible stolen vehicle. An officer say he arrived at the scene to find Dickhoff and Scott trying to free up the brakes on the Panel Wagon. The officer says there were visible marks on the road and the field edge where the vehicle had been dragged from a property in the 3400 block of Ulmus Avenue.
The officer says both Dickhoff and Scott admitted to stealing the Panel Wagon.