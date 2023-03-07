Charles City man wins $10,000 lottery prize

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man has won $10,000 from the Iowa Lottery.
David Kruger, 47 of Charles City, won the 50th prize of $10,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s “Colossal Crossword” scratch game. The Lottery says he bought his lucky ticket at the Kwik Star on Gilbert Street in Charles City.
“A gentleman bought one of the tickets before me, and I’m like, ‘What the hay? I’ll buy the next one,’” says Kruger.
Colossal Crossword is a $30 scratch game that features 19 top prizes of $300,000, 56 prizes of $10,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.29.
“It was kind of a sigh of relief, because in June I’m getting a hip replacement surgery,” says Kruger, who claimed his prize Monday at the lottery’s Mason City regional office.