...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected...

.A winter storm is expected to move across the region Thursday
afternoon and night. This system should bring significant snow
accumulations to the area south of Interstate 94. The heaviest
period of snow looks to be Thursday evening when rates around an
inch per hour look to be possible. This would cause the snow to
accumulate quickly with dangerous travel conditions developing.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to
10 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Charles City man wins $10,000 lottery prize

Iowa Lottery

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man has won $10,000 from the Iowa Lottery.

David Kruger, 47 of Charles City, won the 50th prize of $10,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s “Colossal Crossword” scratch game.  The Lottery says he bought his lucky ticket at the Kwik Star on Gilbert Street in Charles City.

“A gentleman bought one of the tickets before me, and I’m like, ‘What the hay? I’ll buy the next one,’” says Kruger.

Colossal Crossword is a $30 scratch game that features 19 top prizes of $300,000, 56 prizes of $10,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.29.

“It was kind of a sigh of relief, because in June I’m getting a hip replacement surgery,” says Kruger, who claimed his prize Monday at the lottery’s Mason City regional office.

