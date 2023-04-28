Charles City man wins $10,000 from Iowa Lottery scratch game

CLIVE, Iowa – His second choice has made a Charles City man $10,000 richer.
Virgil Houdek has won the 64th prize of $10,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. But that wasn’t what he wanted at first.
“I asked for the Money Madness. They didn’t have it. So I took the crossword next to it,” says Houdek. “I scanned the bar code and scanned it on the machine. I was like stunned for a second. Then I said, ‘Oh my gosh. I just won $10,000!’”
Houdek bought his winning ticket at Love’s Travel Stop, 100 Monroe St. in Floyd.
“I took a picture of the screen where it says, ‘Congratulations! You win! (how much you won)’ Took a picture of that and sent it to people,” says Houdek. “My brother sent me a thing that says, ‘Fake news.’”