Charles City man to stand trial for LSD and marijuana

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A trial is set over marijuana and LSD found in Floyd County.
Samuel Ryan Kiewel, 20 of Charles City, is pleading not guilty to possession with intent to deliver LSD and two counts of possession with intent to deliver marijuana.
He was arrested after a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Old Highway Road in Charles City on November 20, 2021. The arresting officer says there was a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and Kiewel surrendered an illegal drug and the device used to inhale it. Court documents say a search then found four squares of acid, a glass jar containing 4.02 grams of marijuana concentrate, and 24 packages of “CALI GUMMIEZ 50 MG THC.”
Kiewel allegedly admitted to selling the illegal drugs for profit.
His is now scheduled to stand trial starting May 24, 2022.