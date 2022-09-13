Charles City man to stand trial for deadly Cerro Gordo County collision

MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered over a fatal collision in Cerro Gordo County.
Timothy James Hoy, 58 of Charles City, is charged with homicide by vehicle and two counts of serious injury by vehicle.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Hoy was driving on 265th Street in Nora Springs when he crossed the center line and caused a head-on crash. Investigators say it happened around 11:10 pm on July 25 and Hoy had a blood alcohol level of .179, over twice the legal limit.
According to court documents, the collision killed Stephen John Milles, 41 of Mason City, and injured two other men, Tyler Miles and Jackson Gobeli.
Hoy’s trial is set to begin on November 1.