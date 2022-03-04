 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Charles City man to be sentenced for child sex abuse

  • 0
Floyd County man accused of child sex abuse pleads not guilty

Ronald Stewart

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man accused of child sex abuse in Floyd County has changed his plea. 

Ronald Dean Stewart, 59 of Charles City, has entered an Alford plea to one count of third-degree sex abuse.  Three other counts of the same crime will likely be dismissed when he is sentenced on April 25. 

Stewart was arrested in September 2021 after he was accused of having sexual contact with an underage victim multiple times over the course of 19 ½ months. 

An Alford plea means Stewart is not admitting guilt but concedes he could be convicted at trial and will accept sentencing. 

Tags

Recommended for you