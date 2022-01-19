 Skip to main content
...Bitter Wind Chills This Morning Over Northern Iowa...Expanding
Across Iowa Tonight into Thursday Morning...

.Bitter cold air with temperatures around zero degrees with gusty
winds will create wind chill values less than 20 below zero
through much of today over northern Iowa. In addition this
morning, the winds may also create shallow blowing and drifting
snow in open, rural areas, which could cause slick spots on
roadways. While winds will diminish, the bitter cold air will
expand across the state tonight into Thursday morning creating
hazardous to dangerous wind chills. An additional bitter cold
night is also forecast into Friday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below
to 25 below zero through this afternoon and around 30 below
zero Thursday morning.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes,
particularly Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Shallow blowing and drifting snow will be
possible, especially in rural, open areas, and may create slick
spots on roadways. On Friday morning, wind chills will be
similar to Thursday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Charles City man sentenced for stealing from his grandmother

Casey Olson

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Stealing thousands of dollars from his grandmother results in probation for a Floyd County man.

Casey Lee Olson, 34 of Charles City, pleaded guilty to one count of dependent adult abuse in exchange for a charge of first-degree theft being dismissed.  Investigators say Olson improperly withdrew about $15,000 from his grandmother’s accounts, cashed in around $17,000 in CDs, and used a debit card and checks belonging to his grandmother for numerous personal purchases.

Olson’s grandmother is a resident of a local nursing home and he was her caretaker but court documents state he only had permission to pay her bills and taxes.

In addition to his probation, Olson must pay $36,978.89 in damages to his grandmother and complete all recommended gambling addiction treatment.

