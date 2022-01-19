Charles City man sentenced for stealing from his grandmother

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Stealing thousands of dollars from his grandmother results in probation for a Floyd County man.
Casey Lee Olson, 34 of Charles City, pleaded guilty to one count of dependent adult abuse in exchange for a charge of first-degree theft being dismissed. Investigators say Olson improperly withdrew about $15,000 from his grandmother’s accounts, cashed in around $17,000 in CDs, and used a debit card and checks belonging to his grandmother for numerous personal purchases.
Olson’s grandmother is a resident of a local nursing home and he was her caretaker but court documents state he only had permission to pay her bills and taxes.
In addition to his probation, Olson must pay $36,978.89 in damages to his grandmother and complete all recommended gambling addiction treatment.