Charles City man sentenced for second meth crime

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A second drug conviction means probation for a Floyd County man.
Thomas Martin Burris, 39 of Charles City, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to complete all recommended substance abuse treatment. He pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
Law enforcement says Burris was found with a clear plastic jar and three clear plastic baggies in his possession on April 11, 2021. A white crystalline substance in the jar and baggies tested positive for meth at the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Lab.
Court documents state Burris was previously convicted of possession of meth in April 2021.