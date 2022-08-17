Charles City man sentenced for meth and pills

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Getting caught with drugs results in jail time and a fine for a Floyd County man.
Travis Charles Eggers, 42 of Charles City, has been sentenced to 30 days in jail, with credit for time served, and ordered to pay a $430 fine. Eggers will also be on probation for five years and must complete all recommended substance abuse and mental health treatment.
Eggers pleaded guilty to possession with intent of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a prescription drug. His home was searched by law enforcement on October 1, 2021, and court documents state they found 8.7 grams of methamphetamine, five hydrocodone pills, several other pills in an unmarked bottle, and drug paraphernalia.