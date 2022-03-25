Charles City man sentenced for killing an infant

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man is going to prison for the death of a 3-½-month old baby.
Shane Michael Morris, 27 of Charles City, was sentenced Friday to up to 50 years in prison after being found guilty in early February of child endangerment resulting in death and involuntary manslaughter.
Morris was taking care of the infant victim on August 3, 2019, when the child suffered a skull fracture and died the next day. Court documents state Morris at first denied knowing anything about the child’s injury but later admitted tripping with the child in his arms. Morris told investigators the baby’s head struck the edge of a kitchen counter and then he fell on top of the infant.
He was charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment but a jury found him guilty of endangerment and a reduced charge of manslaughter.
Court documents state Morris’ prison sentence will begin immediately.