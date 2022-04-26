Charles City man sentenced for child sex abuse

CHARLES CITY, Iowa –An Alford plea to child sex abuse results in probation for a Charles City man.
Ronald Dean Stewart, 59, was accused of having sexual contact with an underage victim multiple times in 2021. He entered an Alford plea to one count of third-degree sexual abuse, meaning he does not admit guilt but concedes he could be convicted and will accept sentencing.
He’s been ordered to spend five years on supervised probation and sign up with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry. Stewart must also pay a fine of $1,375.