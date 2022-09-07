 Skip to main content
Charles City man sentenced for chase, meth in Mason City

  • Updated
Anthony Long

Anthony Long/Cerro Gordo Co. Jail.

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is sentenced for a high-speed chase around Mason City.

Anthony Lester Douglas Long, 29 of Charles City, pleaded guilty to eluding and possession of methamphetamine-3rd offense.  He was arrested on May 19 after speeding away from an attempted traffic stop by the Iowa State Patrol.

Court documents state Long reached more than 25 miles per hour over the speed limit before he was eventually stopped.  Investigators say meth and a vape pen were found in Long’s vehicle and more meth was found near a milkshake he threw out the car window during the chase.

Long has been sentenced to three years of probation.

