Charles City man sent to prison for deadly collision in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – A fatal collision in Cerro Gordo County is sending a Floyd County man to prison.
Timothy James Hoy, 59 of Charles City, has been sentenced to five years behind bars after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter and serious injury by vehicle.
Court documents state Hoy was driving on 265th Street in Nora Springs on July 25, 2022, when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on into another vehicle. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Hoy’s blood alcohol level at the time of the crash was .179, more than twice the legal limit.
Stephen John Miles, 41 of Mason City, was killed in the collision and Jackson Gobeli and Tyler Miles were injured.
Hoy has also been ordered to pay $150,000 in damages to Stephen Miles’ heirs.