Charles City man pleads not guilty to threatening a woman with a shotgun

Brandon Starkey

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man accused of threatening to blow a woman’s head off with a shotgun is pleading not guilty. 

Brandon Patrick Starkey, 28 of Charles City, is now scheduled to stand trial May 24 in Floyd County District Court for intimidation with a dangerous weapon and domestic abuse assault while using a dangerous weapon. 

Investigators say Starkey put the barrel of shotgun inside a woman’s mouth and threatened to shoot her on March 10 in Charles City. 

Starkey is also accused in a Halloween 2021 beating in Charles City. 

