Charles City man pleads guilty to meth crime

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man is pleading guilty after getting caught with methamphetamine.
Thomas Martin Burris, 39 of Charles City, pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession of meth with intent to deliver. Law enforcement says Burris was found with a clear plastic jar and three clear plastic baggies in his possession on April 11, 2021. There was a white crystalline substance in the jar and baggies and it tested positive for meth at the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Lab.
Court documents state Burris was convicted of possession of meth on April 21, 2021.
He is now set to be sentenced on July 18.