Charles City man pleads guilty to illegal drug possession

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man charged with drug possession in Floyd County is pleading guilty.
Travis Charles Eggers, 42 of Charles City, has pleaded guilty to possession of hydrocodone and unlawful possession of a prescription drug. A count of meth possession will be dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Eggers’ home was searched by law enforcement on October 1, 2021, and court documents state they found 8.7 grams of methamphetamine, five hydrocodone pills, several other pills in an unmarked bottle, and drug paraphernalia. Eggers was arrested in December 2021 after state lab tests came back.
He is now scheduled to be sentenced on August 15.