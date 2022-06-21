Charles City man pleads guilty to dealing LSD

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man caught with LSD in Floyd County is pleading guilty.
Samuel Ryan Kiewel, 20 of Charles City, is now set to be sentenced on August 15 after pleading guilty to possession with intent to deliver LSD. Two counts of possession with intent to deliver marijuana will likely be dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Kiewel was arrested in November 2021 after a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Old Highway Road in Charles City. The arresting officer says there was a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and Kiewel surrendered an illegal drug and the device used to inhale it.
Court documents say a search found four squares of acid, a glass jar containing 4.02 grams of marijuana concentrate, and 24 packages of “CALI GUMMIEZ 50 MG THC.” Kiewel allegedly confessed to selling the illegal drugs for profit.