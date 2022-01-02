Charles City man heading to Colorado to help Marshall Fire victims

CHARLES CITY, IA.- Many families in Colorado are starting off the new year without homes after the Marshall Fire destroyed almost 1,000 residences. But help is on the way from the Hawkeye State.
Stewart Coulson a retired counselor from Charles City is on a mission. For almost two weeks he will be in Colorado helping victims from the Marshall Fire.
"Many wildfires in Colorado, they're horrible but they're in the forrest. They're not in populated areas so much. This one is in populated areas so we're responding quickly to the Colorado wildfire," says Coulson.
Coulson will be finding shelters for the victims and setting up the American Red Cross team needed for when his time in Colorado ends. He will also be setting up the functions for disaster mental health. So far he's done about 30 deployments with the American Red Cross around the United States and Canada, helping people when they need it the most.
"These are families. It's not just individuals. It's little kids and we make sure they have a safe environment," explains Coulson. "In this Covid environment, It's been a huge thing for Red Cross and a lot of times if the Covid situation is severe, we will actually do sheltering in hotels."
According to American Red Cross Regional Communications Director Carrie Carlson-Guest, nobody from the Red Cross in Rochester has been sent out to help Marshall Fire victims. Carlson-Guest says that can change in the coming weeks.
Anyone interested in donating money to help Marshall Fire victims can click here.