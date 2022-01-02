Charles City man heading to Colorado to help Marshall Fire victims

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Winding Down This Evening Then Dangerous Cold Tonight into Sunday Morning... .Snow is coming to an end across the area, thus the Winter Storm Warning has been allowed to expire. Light snow may linger a few hours overnight southeast, however additional accumulations will be light if any. ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills to around 25 below zero. * WHERE...Much of Iowa. * WHEN...Until noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes or less. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&